Expert stuns viewers with futuristic kitchen appliance missing from US homes: 'Way better than our stovetops'

Induction stoves are gaining in popularity. They have advantages in terms of innovative design for energy efficiency, and with cities imposing restrictions on their gas counterparts, they are likely to continue skyrocketing in popularity and innovation.

Right on cue, a recent TikTok video from kitchen expert Jess, the brains behind the account @juicedkitchens, showcased a prototype for a unique induction cooktop called the Electrolux Jodana that was designed to be released in India. In the video, Jess showcases the stove's innovative look and seems to call out American companies for not thinking creatively about the design of their appliances.

the Electrolux Jodana induction cooktop is a design concept from 2022/2023 and was never put into production (I think). but I like how internationally, folks get creative about kitchen appliance designs. the design team consisted of: Yash Saboo, Niklas Muhs, Luisa Ebeling, and Indalecio Gaytan of the Umeå Institute of Design, Sweden. Their intended audience for appliances was lower and middle income residents of Mumbai, India.

"Each module has a built-in scale and timer to make cooking intuitive, so you don't have to be breaking out a bunch of tools to get the job done," Jess says. "What's really cool about this is that it's designed to attach several units together depending on how many elements you need to cook your meal."

Jess continues: "This also comes in two surfaces. The first is a traditional flat top … the second configuration has a curved bottom to fit the kadai, which is the Indian equivalent of a wok. … The concept … of modular cooktops that are aesthetic and can adapt to any cooking situation is a very interesting premise, and I wish we were a little more creative with our appliances."

Though they aren't everywhere just yet and can't always quite match the prices of a classic gas-powered stove (for a similar size), induction cooktops are becoming a superior option. They're safer than gas stoves, heat quicker, and are much more eco-friendly.

Per the U.S. Department of Energy: "Induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves, and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth top electric ranges. This improved efficiency performance can result in lower energy costs as well as lower rates of air pollution associated with energy generation."

The comments on this TikTok proved very pro-induction and pro-Electrolux Jodana as well.

"[It was designed] for air quality improvements as a lot of people in Mumbai use [a] fuel-based cooking apparatus," one user stated, to which Jess responded, "Yes!! So much better for indoor air quality."

"It's brilliant for any size kitchen! And any phase of life!" wrote another TikToker. "Also, allows for different height cooktops for people of different heights, standing or sitting! Way better than our stovetops!!"

