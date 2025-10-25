Fed-up homeowner cuts ties with utility company after outrageous rate hikes: 'Enough is enough'

One California homeowner expects to break even in less than eight years after electrifying their home and getting rid of their gas appliances.

They posted about their experience in the r/heatpumps subreddit.

"After yet another PG&E shenanigans, jacking up our gas to $250/mo, enough is enough," they wrote.

They decided to go fully electric with their home appliances, switching their heating and cooling to a heat pump, changing to a heat pump water heater, and installing an updated dryer.

"Electricity utilization is amazing. Basically everything is free thanks to solar panels," the homeowner shared. "And usage did not go up dramatically, existing solar panels are doing just fine."

The original poster's choice makes sense given the huge proportion of home energy bills that go to heating and cooling. In the average American home, the HVAC system accounts for more than half of energy costs, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

To bring those costs down, you need to upgrade your equipment, and a heat pump paired with solar panels is an incredibly efficient choice — in fact, home solar panels can bring your energy bills as low as $0. The upgrades would also qualify for federal tax credits if installed before the end of 2025.

Mitsubishi can help you find the right heat pump for you, such as a cost-effective mini-split system, while EnergySage enables you to find local solar installers and save as much as $10,000.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

If purchasing solar panels isn't in your budget, Palmetto's LightReach program allows homeowners to lease panels. This allows users to access the low energy rates solar tech provides without the costly outlay for panels.

"Total cost is $23,500 for all 3 [appliances], but because [of] how ridiculous PG&E is, break even is around 7.8 years," said the original poster. "Not amazing but not poor. I rather [give] my money to anyone else but PG&E."

In other words, after that first eight years, the original poster will be profiting from their decision to upgrade their appliances.

You can do the same in your own home. HVAC upgrades can save homeowners $400 per year. To simplify the complicated process of finding the right HVAC installer, reach out to Mitsubishi. It has tools to help you get in touch with its network of trusted installers and choose a system that is right for your home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.