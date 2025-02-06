Homeowner shares 'no-nonsense' review of next-gen lawn appliance: 'There is no way'

  • Home Home

by Michael Muir
The loudest gas tools can hit 95 decibels.

Photo Credit: YouTube

Discussions about electrification tend to focus on vehicles, but there's another area where it makes even more sense: lawn care.

As one homeowner, YouTuber Mr Fred's DIY Garage School (@MrFredsDIY), explained in his review of an electric leaf blower, there are other major advantages besides the environmental impact.

Clocking in at less than two minutes, the "no-nonsense review" of the Ework 21-volt electric leaf blower lived up to its billing. The reviewer noted how easy it is to assemble, and another key advantage is its weight of just five pounds.

"Because this leaf blower is so lightweight, my arm does not get tired when I'm blowing off my patio or when I'm blowing leaves in the yard," he said.

Another plus point is its versatility. The reviewer found that it can be safely used inside to clean his workshop after a project.

"Because it runs off of electricity, there's never a fear of exhaust fumes," he said.

Those exhaust fumes come from inefficient two-stroke engines used in some gas-powered gardening tools. A 2023 report using the latest available data from the Environmental Protection Agency found that using a commercial lawn mower for an hour is equivalent to driving 300 miles, and leaf blowers are almost three times worse. Put another way, the carbon dioxide pollution from gardening equipment in Los Angeles County alone is equal to 148,768 cars.

Fortunately, switching to electric devices doesn't require any sacrifice, as electrified devices are much cheaper to purchase and run. They're also much quieter and safer to use. As an article by Rewiring America points out, the loudest gas tools can hit 95 decibels.

In the comments, the reviewer expressed his satisfaction with the purchase and its ease of use, which makes it more accessible than a gas blower.

"I really do use and like this leaf blower and I am so glad I bought it! My wife can even blow off the patio now. There is no way she could use the gas blower or even get it started," he said. 

