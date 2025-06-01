Homeowner shares excitement about snagging 'little fella' yard tool for cheap to address tight areas of lawn: 'Seriously underrated'

A homeowner took to Reddit to share images of their latest purchase, a low-cost electric lawn mower.

"Picked this little fella up for $80," the post read. The caption mentioned it was for taking care of the tighter areas of the yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post ignited a lively discussion about the product's merits, and several commenters chimed in with their own experiences.

"Kobalt stuff is seriously underrated," the top comment read.

"In laws have this one. Pretty legit," another Redditor added.

One commenter noted the bargain price, writing, "That's criminally low."

The thread was primarily concerned with the product's cost and performance, but there's another important element to the discussion of electric lawn equipment: its environmental benefits.

Older lawn equipment powered by gas tends to rely on inefficient two-stroke engines, which lead to harmful emissions and noise pollution. A Public Interest Network study from 2023 found that the emissions from gardening tools in Los Angeles County were equal to 150,000 cars.

Another key advantage of electric gardening equipment is its quieter operation compared with gas-powered tools. This is not just a nuisance for neighbors; the loudest gear can reach up to 95 decibels. According to a National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders study cited by the National Council on Aging, that's enough to cause permanent hearing damage if used for a prolonged period.

Electric lawn gear is cheaper to operate in the long run, with savings averaging around $200 a year. It's also a better long-term bet, as several localities are taking steps to restrict or even ban gas-powered equipment.

The savings and environmental benefits can be compounded even further if they're powered with solar panels. With a little help from EnergySage, it's possible to save up to $10,000 on the installation of this technology. EnergySage's free tools are an excellent way to get started, allowing users to compare quotes and find vetted installers.

As the discussion shows, homeowners can still enjoy a pristine lawn with electric equipment without compromising quality. One commenter wrote, "I've had my 40v for 4 years, and I love it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





