Lawn care experts pick surprising winner after putting popular mowers to test: 'Best lawn mower I have ever used'

A popular landscaping YouTuber did a side-by-side comparison of an electric and gas lawnmower. The results surprised some viewers.

The Lawn Review, run by friends Alex and Tyler, is a website and YouTube channel that compares yard tools. Tyler filmed a gas vs. electric mower showdown to see which product worked the best. The video has received over 139,000 views on YouTube.

Tyler polled his subscribers ahead of the test to see which mower they thought would be better. The opinions were split nearly evenly. Just a few more people (51%) thought gas would win over electric (49%).

Tyler used the Toro Super Recycler Gas Mower and the EGO 56V Aluminum Deck Electric Mower. He said he tested "cutting efficiency, maneuverability, and ease of use." He also timed how long each tool can run and estimated annual costs for both mowers.

The EGO electric mower beat the gas-powered tool in cut, drivability, and cost. With the tool's turbo boost feature, it was also better at resisting bog down. The gas mower only fully beat the EGO in continuous run time. However, the Toro won this category by just 12 minutes.

Electric tools and appliances are cheaper and healthier for your family in the long run. In his review, Tyler found that consumers can save nearly $380 in gas and maintenance costs over five years by switching to an electric mower. These tools are quiet, efficient, and don't spew harmful pollution that can cause health problems. They are also increasingly necessary as states move to ban diesel-powered lawn tools.

Viewers shared their own experiences switching to electric lawn tools in the comments. Some said they could never go back to gas.

"I have used my new Ego mower 4 times now and I always use the turbo selection," one person wrote. "The cut is exceptional and surpasses my Honda 217. Besides, mowing on turbo, the transmission sound is drowned out."

"Bought the EGO Select Cut 21 inch self propelled two years ago and I'll not go back to gas," another said. "The 56 AH battery mows my 1/4 acre lot twice on a single charge. No more gas fumes in the garage. No oil or filter changes. Never a problem starting the mower even after sitting for the winter. Best lawn mower I have ever used."

