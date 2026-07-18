Elderly woman living alone loses power in a heat wave, and a stopgap fix becomes critical

"Doesn't a month seem too long to wait to run a new power line?"

With temperatures reaching 95 degrees, one woman says her elderly mother, who lives alone, may have to depend on a temporary power setup for weeks after her house lost electricity.

The situation is raising difficult questions about safety, repair delays, and what consumers should do when a stopgap solution becomes the only viable option.

What happened?

After Alliant Energy told the elderly woman that a replacement line would need to be installed to the home beneath her driveway, they added that it could be several weeks before they could do so.

In desperation, the woman's daughter posted about the situation in Reddit's r/AskElectricians community to seek help and advice.

On June 30, she wrote, "My mom says they gave her a portable transformed(sic). We're currently in a heatwave. The hole for the line was dug today, but Alliant is telling her they won't be out to install it until the end of July… Doesn't a month seem too long to wait to run a new power line?"

The original poster then asked, "Is this normal? Temps are currently 95 degrees where she lives. Also she has a backup generator but she told me it's stopped working."

Luckily, an electrician reassured the woman that the portable transformer would keep her mom safe in the heat. They wrote, "Don't stress. What they installed temporarily is called a 'service saver' and is completely fine. She can blast AC all she wants."

Why does it matter?

A prolonged power outage is more than an inconvenience during the summer, especially for an older adult living alone. Reliable electricity can mean access to air conditioning, refrigeration, lighting, and phone charging, as well as a safer indoor environment during extreme heat.

But when a temporary fix works as intended, it can reduce major out-of-pocket expenses by allowing people to stay in their homes instead of scrambling for last-minute lodging or replacing spoiled food. Yet, if the setup is confusing or unreliable, those savings can disappear quickly.

Many households become vulnerable when a single piece of infrastructure fails. For seniors in particular, waiting weeks for permanent repairs can quickly become a health and safety issue.

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