Landscaper shares honest review after putting next-gen lawn equipment to test: 'It's surprisingly lightweight'

Landscape professional Joe recently took a new electric dethatcher for a spin and walked away impressed.

"It's surprisingly lightweight and very comfortable to use. Almost no resistance, it rolls very smooth, and it pulled up a decent amount of thatch for how quickly I moved," he posted on r/egopowerplus. He included a time-lapse video of setting up the EGO 14-inch Dethatcher attachment, including the Commercial Power Head.

Dethatching is a means of pulling up dead grass from a lawn to improve rain penetration and oxygen circulation, ultimately promoting lawn growth. In the video, Joe follows up on dethatching by removing the dead thatch for composting and reseeding the lawn.

This isn't so much an issue with all-natural lawns, which rely on grass alternatives that are less affected by dead organic material. Also, some professionals see dethatching as rarely necessary, and that aeration is usually a better way to care for a lawn. The exceptions here would be bluegrass and zoysiagrass, according to Purdue.

Electric lawn tools are a great upgrade from gas. Tools like leaf blowers use an engine that pollutes 15 times more than a car, which is not only bad news for the environment, but for the user's health too.

The EGO Dethatcher connects to a modular power system where the bottom can be swapped out as needed while keeping the same handle with a built-in power supply. It has three depth positions, 8-inch wheels, and an IPX4 weather resistance rating. The EGO Dethatcher attachment is available now $249.

Reddit commenters were quick to share their experiences of the EGO Dethatcher.

"I have one of these - and the commercial power head. It's surprisingly comfortable to use," said one community member. "It works well! Especially convenient for the areas of dead, black moss after treatment."

"Holy crap. I hate that I'm excited about this video. Nice work!" said another.

