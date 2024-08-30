Gardener demonstrates small-space hack for an abundant harvest: 'I did not know you had so many choices'

This gardening hack is perfect for urban dwellers and small-space enthusiasts alike.

Growing eggplants in small spaces just got easier thanks to this clever gardening hack.

If you've ever wished for a bountiful veggie garden but thought you lacked the space, this TikTok trick will have you reconsidering stairs as prime planting real estate.

The scoop

TikTok user Planted in the Garden (@plantedinthegarden) shared a brilliant way to maximize gardening space by using stairs to grow eggplants in containers.

@plantedinthegarden Grow eggplant in containers, they grow do well in it and they're great to have in a small space garden. You can even plant them in steps and create a stair garden🍆 #eggplant #gardening101 #containergarden ♬ original sound - Planted in the Garden

"We started using our stairs to grow more food in smaller containers, and eggplants are perfect for them," explains the gardening enthusiast.

The video showcases various eggplant varieties thriving in two-gallon pots, from Japanese and white Casper eggplants to fingerling and Turkish varieties. Each step becomes a mini garden bed, creating a tall display of healthy, fruit-bearing plants.

How it's helping

This stair garden hack is perfect for urban dwellers and small-space enthusiasts alike. By utilizing vertical space, you can grow your own food without needing a large yard or garden plot.

The biggest win? You'll save money on groceries while enjoying fresher, tastier produce.

Homegrown eggplants often have superior flavor and texture compared to store-bought ones. Plus, gardening is a proven stress reliever and mood booster, offering both physical activity and a connection to nature.

As for the planet, growing your own food reduces the carbon impact associated with the transportation and packaging of store-bought produce. It's a small step that can make a big difference when we all pitch in.

What everyone's saying

TikTok was buzzing with excitement over this space-saving garden hack.

One user commented, "Wow, love the variety. I did not know you had so many choices."

Another chimed in, "Plants are therapy for me," highlighting gardening's mental health benefits.

The innovative use of space didn't go unnoticed, with one viewer exclaiming: "Great space used in the garden! Looks fantastic! Happy Gardening!"

So, give it a try — your wallet, taste buds, and the planet will thank you. Plus, you'll have the satisfaction of knowing that every time you climb those stairs, you're not just getting exercise — you're tending to your very own vertical veggie paradise.

