Gardener gets answer after fearing backyard flower may be a dangerous nasturtium lookalike

It's better not to guess about a garden plant's identity, and definitely ask for help before taking a bite.

If a mystery flower starts taking over your yard, getting a solid ID before you eat it can help you avoid a risky mistake, and maybe even reveal a free source of homegrown food.

That's what happened when one gardener turned to Reddit after wondering whether a fast-spreading backyard plant was a dangerous nasturtium lookalike.

In a post on the subreddit r/gardening, the original poster said the flowers had been "growing like crazy" in their garden for years, but they wanted input from more experienced plant lovers before trying to pull one up and eat it.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters were quick to respond, and the consensus was reassuring. The plant appeared to be edible nasturtium, not a lookalike. One commenter said the flowers were "definitely edible nasturtium" and praised their spicy flavor, while also offering a practical reminder: "Check the backside of the leaves before putting it in your mouth. Little critters love them too."

Nasturtiums are popular edible garden plants known for their bright orange blooms and according to one commenter, have a "similar peppery flavor to arugula but also a sort of fruity sweetness. They're delicious in salads or on top of light meats like grilled fish or chicken."

They can be added to salads, used as colorful garnishes, or even pickled for seeds that resemble capers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

The post received 680 upvotes and nearly 80 comments, most pointing to the plant's edibility. After the input, the original poster thanked the commenters for the advice, saying "Thank you guys so much for all the information, it's greatly appreciated! I'm definitely gonna use these guys to make all sorts of yummy stuff now."

The takeaway from the Reddit post is clear. It's better not to guess about a garden plant's identity, and definitely ask for help before taking a bite. That being said, crowdsourced advice should be a starting point, not the final word, when it comes to eating unknown plants. A local extension office, plant ID app, or trusted field guide can help confirm what's growing in your yard.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.