Expert gardener shares little-known tip about popular flowering plant: 'You have literally blown me away with this one'

Here's a surprising secret hiding in your garden: Those beautiful fuchsia plants aren't just eye candy — they're edible, too.

A TikTok video reveals that these common ornamentals can actually provide a delicious free treat right from your own backyard.

The scoop

Gardening expert Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) shared a mind-blowing revelation about fuchsias on TikTok. In his video, he demonstrates that both the berries and flowers of these popular plants are not only safe to eat but downright delicious.

In the caption, Simon wrote: "Fuchsia berries taste delicious. Juicy with a slightly peppery after kick. I love eating them with clotted cream. ... Their flowers taste great too with a mild lemon flavor."

How it's helping

By viewing fuchsias as an edible plant, you're essentially getting free homegrown produce without any extra effort or cost. The berries offer a unique flavor profile similar to blueberries but with an added peppery kick, perfect for adding interest to desserts or salads.

Harvesting your own fuchsia berries and flowers can save you money on expensive specialty produce at the grocery store. Plus, there's nothing quite like the satisfaction of eating something you've grown yourself.

From an environmental perspective, eating from your own garden reduces the need for store-bought produce, cutting down on packaging waste and transportation pollution. It's a small but meaningful way to shrink your carbon footprint while expanding your palate and enjoying the physical and mental rewards of nurturing plants.

What everyone's saying

The revelation about edible fuchsias has taken social media by storm, with many gardeners expressing surprise and excitement.

One commenter exclaimed: "Mine have loads of berries!! And over the years. I had no idea they were edible! Are you kidding me?!"

Another user shared: "Wow, I've been growing these for years. I had no idea."

Many TikTokers echoed the sentiment, including one who admitted: "You have literally blown me away with this one. I genuinely thought my wee fuchsia berries were for birds and insects only."

This hack is a perfect example of how we can reimagine our relationship with the plants around us. By looking at our gardens with fresh eyes, we might discover unexpected sources of food, enjoyment, and sustainability right under our noses.

So, next time you're admiring your fuchsias, remember that they're not just pretty to look at — they're pretty tasty, too. Whether you add the flowers to a summer salad or pair the berries with some locally made cream for a decadent dessert, you'll be treating yourself and the planet to something special.

