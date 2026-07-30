California town's faucets ran yellow, then residents started buying water just to flush toilets

They just saw the color change or noticed there was no water running in their homes at all.

For families in Earlimart, California, reliable water has become a thing of the past. Now, some have to leave their homes to go fill up a jug, just to use the toilet or shower.

What happened?

The Earlimart Public Utility District told Your Central Valley that a few weeks ago, they noticed the town's water was dirty. While investigating why the water was coming out of faucets yellow, they realized that there were three holes in the town's well and have been working to fix it.

According to some residents, they did not get any formal notice from the district that there were problems with their water — they just saw the color change or noticed there was no water running in their homes at all.

"I have a five-gallon jug that I have to fill up every couple of hours," resident Patricia Polanco said. "I told my daughter, 'Do not drink that water. Don't even use it. We shouldn't even be taking a shower with it,' because when I let it run into a jug, it's yellowish,"

Why does it matter?

When a community loses dependable water, families are forced to buy bottled or filtered water, cut back on washing, and improvise around basic hygiene and sanitation, according to the nonprofit Giving Compass.

For households already managing tight budgets, repeated trips to refill stations and extra spending on safe water can add up quickly.

What's being done?

For now, the priority is repairing the damaged well. Utility officials told the outlet they expect the work to be finished by July 31, but until that happens, residents are still adjusting to the disruption.

Until the repair is complete, people in Earlimart are depending on temporary measures such as refill stations, bottled water, and boiled bottled water for bathing. As the outage continues, the financial strain remains.

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