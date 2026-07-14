E. coli found in Oklahoma water supply, and 15,000 residents are told to boil tap water

A boil order was in effect for part of Moore, Oklahoma, after E. coli was detected in the public water supply. For residents in the affected area, even a routine glass of tap water required extra caution until officials said the water was safe again.

What happened?

On Thursday, the City of Moore announced that Escherichia coli had been found in the Moore Public Water Supply, KOKH Fox 25 reported.

The boil order applied to customers in the area bound by Interstate 35, S.E. 4th Street, Indian Hills Road, and the Moore city limits. Residents there were told to not drink from the tap or use unboiled tap water for cooking.

Officials told residents to use bottled water or to boil tap water at a rolling boil for one minute before using it for drinking or food preparation, according to KOKH. The same guidance also applied to infant formula, brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes, and cleaning open wounds.

Officials also warned that E. coli may cause illness and can be especially dangerous for people with weakened immune systems.

Why does it matter?

A boil order affects more than just drinking water. Families may have to rethink meals, child care routines, dishwashing, and even basic hygiene tasks until the advisory is lifted.

Boil water notices are issued to reduce the risk of illness when contamination is detected or suspected, giving officials time to investigate while helping residents avoid exposure.

Older adults, infants, and people with compromised immune systems are among those at the highest risk, though any household in the affected area could face inconvenience or exposure.

What's being done?

The city issued the boil order while officials worked through the contamination issue.

Residents were advised to rely on bottled water or to boil tap water before any use that could involve swallowing it or exposing vulnerable parts of the body. In such a case, unboiled tap water should not be used to make ice, infant formula, or brush teeth.

On Saturday, the city lifted the boil order for all impacted residents after tests confirmed that no E. coli was present in samples.

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