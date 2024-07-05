Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after noticing dying landscaping: 'Can anyone tell me what's wrong?'

A homeowner took to social media to seek help saving a large bush in front of their house.

In a post to the r/landscaping subreddit, the homeowner shared several images of the damaged bush at a front corner of their home.

While the surrounding shrubbery seems healthy and the lawn itself appears lush and green, several branches of the bush appear to be dying.

"I don't know what [kind] of bush this is," the homeowner said, suspecting the change was related to a recent renovation or how much water and sunlight the bush gets. "It is now clearly dying. Can anyone tell me what's wrong and how to save/ properly care for her?!"

Several users offered up solutions such as removing any mulch layered around the trunk of the bush as well as trimming any of the dead branches.

Experts have warned that using mulch excessively can endanger trees and larger plants in your backyard. This is particularly dangerous when homeowners and gardeners pile the mulch in a volcano formation, causing the roots of the tree or bush to wrap around the trunk. This then suffocates the tree, preventing it from collecting key nutrients and ultimately killing it.

One way homeowners can avoid this problem is by opting to plant native plants in their yards that require less maintenance and fertilizer, which mulch is often used for. Not only can this ensure healthy, blooming plants in your backyard, but these alternative plants can also save you more than $300 annually on fertilizer, pesticides, and water costs.

Choosing to plant or nurture existing native plants in your backyard will benefit your wallet and help support a thriving ecosystem for local pollinators like bees and butterflies that rely on this flora.

If you are looking to see even greater economic and environmental benefits on your property, also consider replacing your yard with a natural lawn made of clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping. These alternatives can help homeowners save up to 150,000 gallons of water every year that would have gone to support sprinkler systems.

As the homeowner looks to revive the plant, many Reddit users admitted it needs some tender loving care.

"That bush has seen better days," one user said.

"I'd cut it down so its 2-3 feet tall and watch that thing boom," another said.

