Homeowner buys $99 Groupon duct cleaning, then techs pile on fees with a mold scare

"I feel like I just got duped by a used car salesman."

A homeowner looking for a simple $99 Groupon duct-cleaning deal instead ran into a familiar home-maintenance nightmare: surprise fees, urgent health warnings, and pressure to approve extra work on the spot.

What happened?

A homeowner sought advice in the r/hvacadvice Reddit when the company added so much extra things on, when all they wanted was a simple duct cleaning.

The user said, "I feel like I just got duped by a used car salesman."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Once on site, the technicians said the ceiling return vent was not included in that deal and added $100 for it.

The conversation then shifted to claimed bacteria in the vents, which the workers said made sanitizing essential. The homeowner also said they were urged to pay for evaporator-coil cleaning because the air-conditioning system allegedly had mold.

The homeowner said, "They showed me a swab test that confirmed the presence of mold but after I agreed to everything, I realized that I didn't actually see them do the test."

Commenters were blunt.

One user said, "Your first mistake was buying a groupon."

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Another person said, "That '$99.00 special' is to get them in the door."

Why does it matter?

When people are pushed into unnecessary cleanings, sanitizers, or replacement work, it can mean wasted money, wasted materials, and more avoidable energy use — all while making families feel less secure in their own homes.

For homeowners thinking longer term, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is one resource for comparing options.

For smaller homes, additions, or problem rooms, Merino offers single-room, targeted ultra-efficient heating and cooling units at a lower price point that can be installed in under an hour.

What can I do?

If a service call suddenly turns into warnings about mold, bacteria, or urgent health risks, pause before approving add-ons.

Ask for photos or video, request an itemized estimate, and get a second opinion — especially if the problem is supposedly severe but hard to verify.

It also helps to ask upfront what a promotional cleaning actually covers, including return vents, coils, sanitizers, and dryer vents.

Fine print matters, and low advertised prices can sometimes open the door to much larger charges.

If you're more interested in lowering bills than paying for questionable extras, EnergySage also offers a solar quotes comparison tool.

And if your current system is aging, it may be worth comparing upgrades through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace before spending more on piecemeal fixes.

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