Man jailed after Texas drug bust uncovers THC vapes, Xanax, and malnourished dogs

Authorities reported finding 43 THC vape pens and 241 Xanax pills during the bust.

A drug bust in Brownsville, Texas, is drawing attention for a heartbreaking reason beyond the narcotics seizure.

Deputies said they found two dogs outside the home without basic care.

What happened?

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Julio Cesar Lara was jailed after a Thursday drug bust at a home on El Portal Street in Brownsville, KRGV reported.

Authorities reported finding 43 THC vape pens and 241 Xanax pills during the bust.

He was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and investigators added two cruelty-to-animals counts after reporting that two dogs were outside the residence and "did not have access to food or water and appeared to be malnourished and severely neglected."

According to the release, Brownsville Animal Control took custody of the animals, and Lara's bond was set at $70,000.

What are the effects?

Once rescued, neglected dogs may require veterinary treatment, rehabilitation, and temporary housing before they recover.

Those costs and responsibilities often fall to public agencies or rescue groups, at a time when many rescues are already dealing with overcrowding and long medical bills.

According to Vet Explains Pets, a vet "may recommend a specific diet, supplements, or medications to help the dog recover." The outlet also noted how important it is for neglected and malnourished animals to gradually gain weight back.

As noted by ASPCA Pro, when helping an emaciated animal, it's important to identify and score their body condition, figure out their ideal rehydrated entry weight, figure out their "resting energy requirement," and calculate the appropriate feeding amounts.

These animals also need more dedicated emotional support and patience, which — on top of pricy vet bills — can create barriers for adoption.

What are people saying?

Some commenters praised the rescue of the animals.

"I guess we can say it's a win for ccso they rescued the dogs!!" one person wrote on the Cameron County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.

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