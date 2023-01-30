Redditor shares how they paid only $15 for a ‘film star gorgeous’ dress that can cost over $500: ‘Gorgeous’

A showstopping gown can cost hundreds — sometimes even thousands — of dollars. But one Redditor snagged a “film star gorgeous dress” for just $15.

“I thrifted this dress a while ago from goodwill but discovered this sub too late lol. One of my best finds so far, imo,” the thrifty shopper wrote on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

This was obviously a great find in its own right, but the thread got even juicier when one commenter said they had worn nearly the same dress to their wedding two decades ago. “I paid $500 for its twin 20 years ago. Great find! Well done.”

Thrifting is a great way to update your wardrobe and save money — and it’s also better for the environment than shopping for new products.

The fashion industry, particularly “fast fashion,” is environmentally destructive.

According to Bloomberg, the United States throws out up to 11.3 million tons of textile waste each year. This is equal to about 2,150 pieces of clothing every second.

And each new piece of clothing we buy has a hidden environmental price tag. The fashion industry produces an astounding 10% of planet-overheating carbon pollution. It’s also responsible for about a fifth of global plastic production.

Polyester and other synthetic fibers, which are used in many garments, also contribute to microplastic pollution.

Microplastics, or plastic pieces that measure less than 5 millimeters in length (the size of a sesame seed), have made their way into just about every corner of the Earth. There’s even evidence that a majority of humans now have microplastics in our bloodstreams. Scientists are still learning more about how microplastics affect wildlife, but studies show that they can damage organs, impact immune function, and affect reproduction.

Thrifting and even renting clothing are great ways to save serious cash and reduce environmental impact, especially when looking for items you might not wear frequently, like a formal dress.

Needless to say, Redditors were psyched about the $15 dress.

“Wow. This is film star gorgeous,” one commenter said, with another adding, “Reminds me of a dress Jennifer Aniston wore in a movie. I can’t remember the name of the film.”

“The sheen, the style….gorgeous,” one person commented.

Another chimed in, “Thanks for sharing! Never too late! That is really a gorgeous dress!!!”

