  • Home Home

Homeowner disturbed by troubling proposal from HOA board: 'Do I have any recourse to stop this from happening?'

The original poster shared that three basic courses of action have been proposed.

by Laurelle Stelle
The original poster shared that three basic courses of action have been proposed.

Photo Credit: iStock

One homeowner's association board member was disturbed when their organization proposed destroying a beautiful natural feature of their community to avoid the expense of upkeep.

They sought help with their situation on r/HOA. "A small pond in a common area of our property parcel has become overrun with vegetation (lily pads) that are suspected to have been planted by one of the original homeowners in the development," they said. "Our pond vendor said the only option is to have the pond dredged, and the one quote we've received was costly (nearly $20k)."

According to the original poster, the HOA has the funds, and the pond is worth saving. "The pond is part of a natural common area near my home, and it's been here as long as I can remember (years prior to the development of the neighborhood)," they said. "I enjoy it, and paid a premium for a lot near it. I know it also supports wildlife in our adjacent wooded common area, as well."

The original poster shared that three basic courses of action have been proposed. One is to simply leave the pond as it is and let it "go wild." One is to dredge it as recommended by the expert. And one is to fill it in entirely.

"I'm in the minority on the board who believe the pond should be maintained appropriately and cleaned out," said the original poster. "Can the board legally vote to have the pond filled in? Do I have any recourse to stop this from happening?"

Unfortunately, many HOAs aren't concerned with making homeowners happy or benefiting the environment. Keeping the neighborhood uniform and adhering to strict rules tends to be of greater concern to these organizations. That's true even when a lapse on their part could damage a homeowner's property, like when this HOA failed to maintain a pond of its own and subjected a resident to unnecessarily severe hurricane damage as a result. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Luckily, it's sometimes possible to change the rules and improve the situation — and the original poster, as a board member, is already in a good position to speak up.

Commenters were very much in favor of maintaining the pond in its traditional state. 

"My number one thought, messing with water systems can have all sorts of 'downstream' complications," said one user. "If they fill it in they could be looking at millions to recreate it down the line."

"Your state probably has some sort of regulations about protection of wetlands," agreed another commenter. "It would be good to know these before any action is taken."

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x