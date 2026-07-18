Dream property has only a wood stove, and homeowners say a mini-split may be the answer

"Installing vents and such is pretty invasive in most cases."

A would-be homebuyer found a dream property with one major catch: It had only a wood-burning stove and no central heating or air.

That quickly raised a familiar question for anyone shopping for an older home: Is it better to install a full HVAC system from scratch or opt for a simpler ductless solution?

What's happening?

On Reddit's r/homeowners forum, a prospective buyer asked if a home with nothing beyond a wood-burning stove could be fitted with central heating and air.

"I NEED AC," the poster wrote, adding, "It's my dream property, but the summers and winters are brutal and I need to be comfortable inside."

Instead of recommending a full ducted system, most commenters steered the buyer toward mini-splits.

As one person put it, "If you don't already have central air, get mini splits. Installing vents and such is pretty invasive in most cases."

Another said mini-splits "will probably be cheaper than adding ductwork."

That advice lines up with the growing appeal of heat pumps, which provide both heating and cooling.

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Why does it matter?

Heat pumps deliver both heating and cooling through one setup. That can mean lower monthly utility bills, and buyers may also be able to access tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings; homeowners comparing options can use EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to explore what might fit their home and budget.

Merino offers single-room HVAC systems. The company's targeted heating and cooling option could make it especially useful for a bedroom, office, or addition.

Many buyers assume comfort upgrades require a full-scale renovation. In reality, electrified systems such as mini-splits can offer a less invasive path to dependable indoor temperatures, especially in places with "brutal" summers and winters.

What can I do?

If you're considering a similar home, the first step is to get quotes from qualified HVAC installers who can evaluate insulation, layout, climate, and electrical capacity. In some homes, a multi-zone mini-split may be enough; in others, buyers may still prefer a ducted system despite the higher cost.

Local utilities, states, and the federal government may offer rebates or tax credits that substantially reduce the upfront cost of a heat pump installation.

Homeowners thinking even further ahead can also use EnergySage to compare free solar quotes to slash their energy bills.

If a heat pump is the likely solution, it can help to compare multiple models and contractor bids through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace before deciding.

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