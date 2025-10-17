Homeowner frustrated after neighbor creates serious property hazard: 'I have everything documented'

A homeowner in Canada took to Reddit to vent their frustrations after arguing with a neighbor whose actions caused significant property damage.

The homeowner made an extensive post, saying their new interlocking driveway was on the verge of ruin because of erosion caused by their neighbor's drainpipes. They included photos of the downspout, which appears to have an extender attachment, carrying water about an extra foot away from the neighbor's house and toward the original poster's driveway.

"I have everything documented," said the OP, sharing a list of the information they've collected from the dispute. "The City inspector came, agreed it's a problem, but said they have to wait for the notice period to expire before enforcing. They also told me the damage itself is a 'civil matter.'"

Difficult neighbors can often be an obstacle to homeowners making upgrades to their properties, especially eco-friendly modifications. The best course of action is to communicate directly with neighbors about any planned changes that may impact them. If a neighbor has a problem with something that seemingly doesn't affect them, discussing the issue can help ease tensions.

The poster said they attempted to discuss the drainpipe with their neighbor, but the conversation escalated into an argument. The homeowner felt they were left with two options: take their neighbor to small claims court for the erosion damage or file a homeowners insurance claim.

Commenters joined in to offer their opinions on the solutions offered by the original poster.

"As someone that's dealt with an absolute impossible neighbor I feel your pain and I agree with everything that you're saying," said one user. "... I would think going through Insurance is probably the worst thing that you can do as it will just cause your rates to increase. If you have documentation from the city showing that your neighbor is in the wrong and they still refuse to correct the matter, small claims court is where it needs to be decided."

