Plumber demonstrates super simple step-by-step process for clearing a drain with a pop-up assembly: 'That's how you do it'

A plumber took to TikTok to share how to clean a commonly used type of drain that can be particularly tricky to take apart.

The scoop

A plumber with Donovan WaterWorks (@donovan.waterworks) shared their tips for how to clean a drain with a pop-up assembly. Pop-up assemblies are a popular, widespread form of drain on bathroom sinks, featuring an affixed stopper and a knob or lever on the top of the spigot. When the lever is pulled up, the drain is pulled down and closed.

However, the stopper can't simply be slipped out of the pipe, as the bar that controls the stopper's position holds it in the drain.

That's where the plumber came in, explaining that you simply unscrew the nut and slip the bar out from the stopper before sliding it out to clean it and removing any debris from the pipe. Then, once you're done, you repeat the process in reverse to reassemble the drain and keep it flowing freely.

How it's helping

Cleaning your sink and tub drains is an oft-overlooked part of home ownership and even apartment living. Drains tend to collect random gunk, dirt and hair just from day-to-day use, and that can build up over time into clogs — which can cause flooding in your sinks and eventually lead to damage or require costly plumbing visits to clear up.

On top of that, many store-bought drain cleaners contain toxic and caustic chemicals that can damage your pipes.

In fact, most plumbers agree that drains should be cleaned every one to two months using a solution of vinegar and baking soda. Being able to take apart the pop-up drain will help keep it and your drain clean and avoid costly repairs down the line or being forced to use dangerous chemicals in your drain. With this tip in hand, that monthly cleaning is easier than ever.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this advice.

"That's how you do it. OK," one said, "I'm gonna go clean my sink now."

"Love how you explain things so thoroughly!" another said.

"Just successfully cleaned mine [because] of this– definitely needed a step by step," a third said. "THANK YOU!"

