DoorDash driver reports 9 dogs trapped in a 97-degree Florida garage, and deputies rush in

Eight 4-week-old puppies and their 2-year-old mom are safe now after a DoorDash driver noticed something was wrong inside a garage in Flagler County, Florida.

The 36-year-old owner was arrested on charges of animal cruelty, confinement of animals without sufficient food or water, and resisting without violence. She was later released on a $1,500 bond.

What happened?

A DoorDash delivery driver called police in the afternoon on July 25 after spotting a two-level cage with the dogs inside, and they didn't seem to have access to food or water in the 97-degree weather, News4JAX reported.

Shafaira Johnson, the owner, came out when a deputy arrived and refused to let the deputy into the garage, claiming she would not move the dogs because she was waiting for someone to return with her car. Johnson reportedly refused to give the dogs water at first.

When Animal Control was on the way, Johnson began transferring the puppies into a cardboard box and insisted police could not enter her garage, according to News4JAX.

About an hour later, an unidentified man arrived at the home and gave the cardboard box holding the eight puppies to an animal control investigator, who placed the puppies in an air-conditioned vehicle. Eventually, the dog was then surrendered as well.

"Eight puppies and their mother barked for help as they baked in a 97-degree garage," Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX. "Thankfully, a DoorDash driver 'saw something and said something,' and now all nine dogs are safe, cool, and being cared for. If you can't take care of your animals, surrender them."

Why does it matter?

In a hot, enclosed garage, animals can face dehydration and heat stress in a short amount of time, especially very young puppies and a nursing mother already under physical strain.

Warning signs can include heavy panting, lack of water, overcrowding, or confinement in intense heat.

If you see an animal in visible distress, document what you can safely observe and contact local law enforcement or animal control right away. Fast reporting is especially important during heat waves and in places where enclosed spaces can become dangerous quickly.

Pet owners can also help prevent emergencies by making sure animals always have access to fresh water, shade, ventilation, and relief from extreme temperatures. If someone cannot care for an animal safely, surrendering that pet is far better than leaving it in harmful conditions.

If you're looking for more ways to help protect your community, check out resources on taking local action.

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