New homeowners say door-to-door 'free solar' rep quickly turned aggressive

If you're interested in solar, skip the pressure tactics and compare vetted installers on your own timeline.

A door-to-door pitch for supposedly "free solar" panels left one young couple shaken.

The situation became more troubling after the homeowner's husband shared their electric bill during the visit, and the salesperson allegedly grew hostile once the couple declined the offer.

What happened?

According to a Reddit post in r/solar, a 24-year-old first-time homeowner said her husband spoke with a man at the door who presented himself as being "with our utility company" and pitched "free" solar panels.

During the exchange, the husband showed the man the household electric bill, which displayed the couple's utility account number. The couple later texted that they were not interested, and the salesperson allegedly answered with aggressive messages.

In the replies, commenters said the approach set off immediate red flags, particularly the claim of being from the utility company and the promise of "free" solar. The poster also asked whether the information on the bill could be enough for the company to switch their energy supplier using the account details alone.

One commenter said the couple may have "dodged a bullet," while others cautioned that some door-to-door solar and energy pitches can drift from standard marketing into deceptive enrollment tactics.

Another user assured them that, no, "they can't do anything with just a bill."

Why does it matter?

The appeal of solar is simple: lower monthly bills and more control over energy costs. Misleading sales tactics can make people less confident about making the switch.

Rooftop solar can be a real money-saver when it is installed by a reputable company. A trustworthy system can reduce reliance on the grid and shield households from rising electricity rates, but only if the contract terms, financing, and installer are transparent.

The online reaction also reflected a broader distrust of door-knocking sales in home services, with one commenter writing: "The company I briefly worked for was scum and wanted me to lie to everyone. Knock the same doors everyday."

What can I do?

If you're interested in solar, skip the pressure tactics and compare vetted installers on your own timeline.

Free tools from reputable companies such as EnergySage can help you compare curated competitive bids and decide what works best for you. By researching your options, you could save up to $10,000.

If you're concerned about recent encounters with salespeople, you can also call your utility company to report suspicious contact, ask whether any supplier changes have been requested, and request extra verification on your account if that option is available.

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