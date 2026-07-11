New Jersey doodle mix kept running from help, until a community gave him a second chance

"We're incredibly grateful to everyone who refused to give up on Kilo."

Near Paterson Great Falls, one of New Jersey's most recognizable landmarks, a skittish young doodle mix repeatedly slipped away from rescuers before a joint effort by residents, police, and animal control finally brought him to safety.

The dog, now called Kilo, is recovering after that unsettling episode grew into a neighborhood rescue effort, WABC reported.

What happened?

Concerned residents noticed Kilo tucked away near Paterson Great Falls in Paterson, New Jersey, but whenever anyone tried to approach, he bolted.

According to WABC, after people alerted authorities, police kept track of the dog until Paterson Animal Control could pick him up and bring him to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge for care.

Shelter staff said Kilo arrived in poor condition. He was underweight, fearful, unneutered, and covered in matted fur. RBARI also learned that the person responsible for him had been trying to give him up or place him somewhere else.

Since reaching the refuge, Kilo has been getting meals, grooming, and veterinary treatment. Staff members said more of his personality is emerging, describing him as gentle, sweet-natured, and playful with other dogs.

Why does it matter?

A frightened dog running loose near a major public attraction faces obvious risks, including injury and declining health.

Still, rescues do not end the moment an animal is caught. In many cases, animals need exams, grooming, food, behavioral support, and continued care before they can begin to stabilize.

Local shelters and animal control teams are critical resources for these situations, especially in high-stakes moments that require professional care.

What's being done?

RBARI is continuing to care for Kilo as he recovers, providing both medical treatment and daily support after what appears to have been a difficult stretch. The shelter is also seeking donations to help cover his treatment costs, WABC reported.

Kilo's recovery is still unfolding, but the rescue already points to what community persistence can accomplish.

Megan Brinster, executive director of RBARI, said, "We're incredibly grateful to everyone who refused to give up on Kilo. Every person who stopped, every call that was made, and the dedication of our community all played a role in giving this little dog a second chance."

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