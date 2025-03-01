Homeowner shares photo after resolving dangerous problem inherited from previous owner: 'Good job'

Having trees in your yard can increase the value of your home and make it look great, but you must also properly care for them. One homeowner has been working with the Reddit community to fix a problem they inherited from the previous owner.

The Redditor wrote in the r/arborists subreddit: "Thanks to this sub, I've freed the root flare on my dogwood!"

The image shows the stone, mulch, and dirt being pushed back from the tree. The dogwood still has dirt on its bottom.

The homeowner is not out of the woods yet, though. One user said, "The only issue is you have created a crater where water will pool at the root flare which is equally as bad if not worse."

The homeowner plans on leveling the dirt and stone but hasn't had a chance yet. It shows that fixing previous mistakes is a process.

When your tree is covered by a mulch volcano, it can cause lots of problems. Russell Tree Experts explain that mulch volcanoes can block oxygen and make it hard for roots to get water. Mulch also holds a lot of water, so it can dampen the trunk and cause bacteria to form.

It could also attract rodents, which can cause damage to the tree and lead to disease and other pests.

Having a tree in your yard can be very beneficial. According to U.S. News & World Report, trees can help you save money on your energy bill by blocking the sun and wind. They also provide shelter for wildlife visitors in your yard.

Trees are also great at preventing runoff and protecting your home against flood damage.

The Nature Conservancy also noted that trees absorb polluting gases so you can breathe more easily.

Other than trees, rewilding your yard is a great option for making your outside space nature-friendly. It also comes with other benefits, like saving money and time on water, fertilizers, and pesticides since native species don't require the care that grass lawns need. The Gardenary suggests several native plant options, including mint, lemon balm, echinacea, and milkweed. Always check to see what is native in your area.

Native plants are also great for attracting pollinators, which help plant reproduction that is vital for the environment and humans.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the crops grown for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Redditors had great things to say about the progress the homeowner had made.

One user said, "Your dogwood thanks you!"

Another commented, "Good job on the root flare!"

