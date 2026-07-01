California woman gave up hope after losing her dog 5 years ago, then she turned up alive in LA

"I wasn't even processing the fact that my dog could be there."

A woman in Southern California thought she would never see her pet again, but five years after the dog disappeared, it was found alive and well in Los Angeles.

What happened?

According to a report from KTLA, Michelle Bluestone adopted the small dog, Lola, in 2018. However, in 2021, Lola somehow escaped Bluestone's backyard.

"It was the worst time of my life," Bluestone told KTLA. "I went through so much stress. I spent weeks and months looking for her, putting up flyers everywhere. She was microchipped, so I was waiting for a phone call that someone had found her."

After months of searching with no success, Bluestone told KTLA she could only assume the worst.

The return

Everything reportedly changed when Bluestone got a call in February of 2026. It was from a staff member at an animal shelter in Los Angeles.

"They said, 'We have your dog Lola here,' and I was in such shock, I couldn't believe it," Bluestone told the outlet. "I wasn't even processing the fact that my dog could be there."

Now, after five long years, Lola and Bluestone have been reunited. During those five years, Bluestone had moved, gotten married, and even adopted another dog.

KTLA reported that, although Lola had several rotted teeth that required extraction, the schnauzer was in good health.

What are people saying?

People in the comment section of the report were stunned.

"I'm so happy for the dog and the owner," one user wrote.

"She's such a cute little pup! I'm so glad she was found," another said.

"What a miracle," another said.

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