Dog survives deadly West Virginia semi crash that killed her owner, and a Facebook plea finds family

"She works hard every day, going on the road with dad as he drives his semi across the county."

In West Virginia, a tractor-trailer crash that killed a dog's owner left the pet in limbo, but CBS News reported that a social media appeal soon reached family members prepared to bring her home.

In the aftermath of the fatal wreck, efforts quickly shifted toward getting the frightened dog back to her owner's relatives.

What happened?

CBS News reported, citing CBS affiliate WOWK, that tractor-trailer driver Jeffrey Simons, 63, was killed in the Tuesday evening crash on Interstate 64 West near South Charleston, while his dog, Hennessy, was recovered from the wreck.

Looking for somewhere safe for Hennessy to go, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association posted on Facebook in hopes of reaching Simons' relatives. The shelter said the dog was badly shaken and was not responding to the staff's attempts to comfort her.

Staff also described Hennessy as "terrified and confused" in the wake of the crash, and the effort to identify her connections ultimately pointed to a 2021 Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown showing her with her "favorite human."

The rescue wrote at the time: "She works hard every day, going on the road with dad as he drives his semi across the county."

The online request for help quickly became the means of reconnecting Hennessy with people she knew after a traumatic ordeal.

In cases like this, local shelters and rescues serve roles beyond adoptions, acting as emergency responders, investigators, and temporary caregivers when pets are caught in tragedy.

What are people saying?

By the following morning of the original post, CBS News reported, the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown said Simons' family was preparing to travel to West Virginia to take Hennessy home.

The rescue also said that a FaceTime call with the family "seemed to lift her spirits tremendously" and "made a world of difference."

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