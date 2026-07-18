Utah crews rescue dog from basement, reunite it with owner in 4th fire of week

When firefighters responded to a garage fire in Holladay, Utah, they were told by the homeowner that a dog might still be inside.

Fire crews responded to an early-morning call on July 14 that a single-family home was ablaze. Once the firefighting team heard that a pet might be trapped inside, they quickly got to work searching, per ABC4.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, the crew found the dog unharmed and reunited it with the family before resuming their firefighting work. The Unified Fire Authority later shared images of the rescued dog.

The fire unfortunately did spread to the home's first level, caused heavy damage, and destroyed a vehicle. Officials said crews brought it under control in about 45 minutes but still do not know how the fire started.

And during the effort to combat the blaze and save the dog, one firefighter experienced heat exhaustion, which required treatment.

In a statement, the Unified Fire Authority wrote: "Thank you to the Salt Lake City Fire crews for locating and safely reuniting the homeowner's dog with its family." Officials also said this was the fourth fire in the Holladay-Millcreek area since Sunday.

The incident comes as the region also fights wildfires that are plaguing the American West. In Tooele County, the Stookey Fire has already burned over 10,000 acres and is far from contained (just 5%). While fire crews are making progress in fighting the blaze, much more work is needed, and road closures are expected for a while longer.

Knowing how to respond to a fire, whether it's a wildfire or a garage fire, is critical to your and your family's safety. To stay safer from wildfires, make sure you keep a go-bag with necessary documents, chargers, batteries, medications, and bottled water.

Also, make sure that any children know what to do in the event of a blaze, including the classic "stop, drop, and roll" technique for cases of clothing catching fire. More recent guidance has included the word "cover," between "drop" and "roll" so that people also cover their faces to prevent burns.

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