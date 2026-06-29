Dog survives two vehicle strikes before rescuers finally give her a second chance

A heartbreaking YouTube rescue video is drawing attention to Fetita, a dog who survived two vehicle strikes, abandonment, and years of severe pain before finally reaching people who could help.

What happened?

According to a video posted on YouTube by nonprofit organization the Howl Of A Dog, Fetita was living on warehouse property when a truck hit her, and employees took her to a clinic for surgery. There, a metal plate was inserted to stabilize her fractured bones.

Unfortunately, that was only the beginning of this dog's journey. Her situation worsened after the warehouse shut down and she was left behind. She later ended up near a gas station, where workers named her Fetita, meaning "little girl." While there, she was struck by a car again, which the shelter said left her with a dislocated hip and a shifted metal implant.

Fetita was "left in excruciating pain" and "barely able to walk for two years," the shelter explained in the video.

Once found by the Howl of a Dog, Fetita was examined and cared for, ultimately having surgery for tumors. Now the dog is scheduled to be flown to Germany to have another surgery to repair her leg and hip, hopefully restoring her ability to walk normally.

Stray and abandoned pets often face repeated injuries, untreated illness, and dangerous encounters near roads and businesses. Fetita survived because a chain of ordinary people — warehouse employees, gas station workers, and finally a shelter team — each played some part in keeping her alive long enough to be helped.

What are people saying?

In the comment section, people were thankful to see Fetita land in a safe place.

"So glad this sweet girl got another chance!" one wrote.

"This is true compassion," another said.

"She deserves the best care and love!" another commented.

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