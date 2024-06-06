Repairman issues warning to pet owners after fixing homeowner's massive mistake with AC unit: 'I hope this saves someone some money'

"This is very common. I've actually seen this so many times."

Dogs are part of the family. We love them. But sometimes their antics can cause damage that hits the bank account hard, such as scratched wooden floors, ruined carpet, or chewed-up shoes. So, a repairman gave dog owners a tip on how to prevent a problem they see over and over again.

The scoop

JorgeTheAcGuy (@jorgetheacguy) reveals how a homeowner's dog cost them thousands.

Turns out, you might need to keep an eye on where your dog is tinkling. If they happen to pee on your condenser, it can cause problematic rusting and leaks, leaving you without an air conditioner when you need it most.

"This is very common. I've actually seen this so many times," Jorge says in the video.

Dogs are creatures of habit, especially when it comes to using the bathroom. Make sure the AC condenser doesn't become their sacred spot.

How it's helping

Condenser coils cost thousands of dollars, so making sure your dog soils any other part of the yard is a giant money-saving tip. Thank you to Jorge for pointing out something most homeowners might not even think about when letting their dogs out to do their business.

Being mindful of how you take care of your pets can actually save money while reducing trash and pollution. Using eco-friendly poop bags and toys minimizes single-use plastic, giving your pets a longer, healthier life.

Microplastics take years to break down and are turning our oceans into plastic soups. They're also known to damage the lungs of animals and humans alike. Ensure your pets are getting the proper toys and food for optimal digestive health.

While Jorge was helping out a homeowner who uses AC, making your house a smart home can save hundreds per year. Switching to LED lights, reducing the amount of water you use, and unplugging your devices are simple ways to slash energy bills and pollution.

Weatherizing your home is another way to minimize unnecessary heating and cooling, saving even more money with tax benefits to boot.

What everyone's saying

It's always good to be in the know when it comes to saving money. One TikToker gave this tip a resounding three thumbs up.

"I hope this saves someone some money," Jorge wrote in the caption.

