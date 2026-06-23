After her owner died, this 71-pound 'lap dog at heart' wandered her old neighborhood alone

"She has been very friendly, but also very scared, which is probably very fair after her experience."

Losing a loved one is hard for anyone, especially if there isn't a plan in place for what's next. Dogs are certainly no exception to that reality.

Take Dorotha, a 71-pound dog, who, as Newsweek reported, spent about a week anxiously waiting outside the home where she had always lived after her owner died. The outlet said the dog is about 3 years old.

What happened?

On June 3, Wake County's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took in Dorotha after she was found alone outside following her owner's death. The SPCA shared the story on Facebook and Instagram.

Mady Thielemann from the shelter told Newsweek that staff still do not know who first let Dorotha out. What they do know is that neighbors saw she was confused and banded together to keep her safe.

One neighbor kept Dorotha on a chain in the yard for a short time so she would not wander into danger, while others reached out to local rescues and shelters for help, as Newsweek reported. After a short stay at a humane society, the publication said she was transferred to the SPCA of Wake County, where staff began helping her recover from the ordeal.

The shelter referred to her as a 71-pound "lap dog at heart" in the Facebook post, but the move has been hard on her.

"She has been very friendly, but also very scared, which is probably very fair after her experience," Thielemann told Newsweek.

Why does it matter?

Dorotha's story underscores a reality many pet owners may not think about until it is too late: what happens to an animal if its owner dies unexpectedly.

For a pet that has known only one indoor home and family, losing daily routine, safety, and companionship all at once can be deeply traumatic.

That was evident when Dorotha arrived at the shelter frightened, and staff were initially concerned because she was "too depressed to eat," as they told Newsweek.

She was also slightly underweight, and her coat showed signs of stress and time spent outside, per the publication. Neighbors helped keep her from being hurt, and the shelter gave her a path toward stability.

Now, Dorotha is in the SPCA's pet sleepover program, which lets potential adopters take a dog home for five nights before deciding, Newsweek noted.

What are people saying?

Dorotha is close to finding her next home, Newsweek reported.

"She is currently on a pet sleepover with a potential adopter that will end on the 20th," Thielemann told the publication. "So far, I think it's going really well."

Thielemann added that the scenario Dorotha found herself in was avoidable. The SPCA offers a Peace of Mind Program that allows owners to name the shelter as a future caregiver in estate planning documents, for instance.

"This does not have to happen," Thielemann concluded. "There is an option."

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