Storm strands dumped dog at couple's doorstep in Indonesia, and they refuse to leave without her

"We immediately felt that she was ours once we saw her. … To us, she's our daughter."

What began as a chance encounter at a couple's doorstep in Indonesia ended with the adoption of a dog named Luna and a new life for the abandoned animal.

What happened?

The story was shared in Reddit's BeforeNAfterAdoption community. The original poster said Luna arrived at their home during the final weeks of their long stay in Indonesia.

According to the post, "In December 2024, a few weeks before my girlfriend and I were meant to leave Indonesia after three years and move back home, Luna showed up at our doorstep after a strong storm."

The OP added that people in the neighborhood told them "she was dumped by some locals a few days before."

The poster said their attachment formed instantly and added, "Right away, we took her on our motorcycle straight to the vet and got her checked up, showered, and taken care of."

Getting Luna settled into their home took weeks of tests, vaccines, paperwork, and costly transport arrangements, but the after images of the pup (seen below) show how happy she was with her new family.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luna's story is about both abandonment and adoption. A dog left behind after a storm was taken in and eventually brought home by the couple who found her.

The rescue required veterinary care, waiting periods, and, in Luna's case, "an expensive paycheck" for a plane trip.

But the couple's care turned out to be "easily the best decision we have ever made in our lifetime."

What are people saying?

The original poster described Luna as family from the start. "We immediately felt that she was ours once we saw her. … To us, she's our daughter," they wrote.

Reflecting on the process, they added: "We got the most valuable thing in our life back home with us. … Small, adorable, and lots of love to give."

What may have been bad timing after a storm turned into a permanent home for an abandoned animal.

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