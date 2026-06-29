Doberman found collapsed on a pile of leaves gets dramatic rescue and hard-fought recovery

"Thank you for saving her and getting her all the necessary medical care!"

In a recent video from pet rescue channel Hope For Paws, viewers are introduced to Penny, a Doberman whose condition changed dramatically after rescuers reached her. Hope For Paws said she was discovered collapsed in a pile of leaves and then began a lengthy recovery.

What happened?

After Penny was taken to safety, Hope For Paws shared heartwarming footage of both the initial rescue and the medical care that came afterward. The organization said rescuers had first found her after receiving a call from a local resident.

The video shows the rescuers' point of view as they discover Penny and gently put a leash around her. From the start, the rescuer could tell the animal was a gentle soul.

After taking Penny to their facility, the rescuers gave Penny a bath before handing her off to the medical team to ensure she was healthy.

The examination showed some strange bone growth in Penny's leg, requiring further medical procedures to diagnose.

To cover the expensive costs of Penny's medical journey, Hope For Paws launched an online fundraising campaign that has since garnered over $4,800.

As of the video, Penny is at the Los Angeles Animal Rescue awaiting adoption.

Stories like Penny's show the less visible side of animal rescue work. While a dramatic rescue may draw immediate attention, recovery often depends on veterinary treatment, patience, financial support, and a team willing to stay with an animal through the hardest part of the process.

What are people saying?

In the comment section, people were quick to thank the organization for giving Penny another chance.

"Thank you for saving her and getting her all the necessary medical care!" one user wrote.

"I'm so glad you were able to rescue her," another said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.