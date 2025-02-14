Gardener shares how to achieve a lawn bursting with color this spring: 'DIY superbloom'

"I'm doing this to the area right next to my apartment."

Fields of wild, native plants have long captured the imagination and attention of nature enthusiasts everywhere. In recent years, the trend to cultivate those plants at home has taken off. Threads on Reddit and videos on TikTok proudly offer advice and tips on how to do it.

For instance, a seasoned gardener recently took to TikTok to offer helpful guidance on how best to achieve a "DIY superbloom" in your own yard.

In the video, user Mr. Bloom (@sfinbloom) suggests starting with some keystone plants, which are native plants that support the most species in a particular region. For example, in the Southwest, those would be cacti and other succulents. He suggests native gardeners should "space out the pots throughout the yard to get a feel for the design keeping in mind the mature size of the plant and giving them space to grow in without being overcrowded."

And while native yards do look beautiful, the benefits go well beyond aesthetics. They are much cheaper to maintain, as they don't require costly landscaping and upkeep. And less maintenance and worry also means more free time for you.

There are also significant environmental benefits to making the switch to native plants. As Mr. Bloom points out in his tutorial, "Native wildflowers are not only well adapted to your environment, they are the most beneficial to bees and butterflies and other beneficial insects."

These kinds of plants attract pollinators, which keep ecosystems healthy and ultimately help protect our food supply. And native plants also require much less water to thrive.

If you are interested in decking out your yard with native plants, here's a helpful guide.

Commenters on the original video were extremely enthusiastic.

One said, "Not a homeowner yet, but I know I'm gonna wanna do a whole landscaping overhaul like this when I get my hands on my own yard." Another excitedly declared, "I'm doing this to the area right next to my apartment."

