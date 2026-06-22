DIYer salvaged a budget solar light, and built a charred-pine pathway lamp around it

The light reads more like a handmade landscape accent than a bargain-bin garden stake.

A Reddit DIY project highlights how a basic solar garden light can be reworked into something that feels much more bespoke.

By keeping the usable electronics from an inexpensive fixture, one maker created a new pine pathway lamp with a charred finish — a sturdier design that still runs on solar power.

What happened?

In Reddit's r/upcycling forum, a user shared the transformation of a low-cost solar light into a more striking outdoor lamp.

In the post, the creator wrote, "Rather than throwing away the original housing, I reused the solar panel, battery and LED assembly from a budget solar light and built a completely new enclosure from pine."

They added, "The goal was to create something more durable and visually appealing while keeping the original solar functionality."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



After the rebuild, the light reads more like a handmade landscape accent than a bargain-bin garden stake.

The maker said the pine enclosure took most of the effort, with the work centered on shaping the wood and then charring, brushing, and weatherproofing it — a process that gave the reused parts a warmer, sturdier outdoor shell.

The builder also said they recorded the project step by step for anyone interested in seeing how it was made.

Why does it matter?

This kind of upcycling can help extend the life of an item when only one part has failed or worn out.

Reusing the solar panel, battery, and LED assembly can help get more value from something that might otherwise end up in the trash.

Custom outdoor lighting can get pricey quickly if you need several lights for a walkway or garden border.

Solar-powered lights also avoid adding to electricity bills, since they charge during the day and illuminate at night without drawing power from the house.

And when an old device truly cannot be reused, learning your recycling options can help keep usable materials out of landfills.

What are people saying?

Reddit commenters were quick to praise both the look of the lamp and the idea behind the project.

One person wrote, "Gorgeous!"

Another kept it simple: "Love a good upcycle."

A third pointed out a practical perk, saying, "Love the look of this. Bonus it's easier to trim around wood post."

The creator seemed just as enthusiastic about the process, replying, "I really enjoy my work," and later adding, "I enjoyed every second working on it."

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