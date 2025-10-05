Gardener shares incredible hack to keep hungry pests away from plants: 'Gonna have to try this one'

Pests can be a big frustration when growing your own produce. If you're on a natural and eco-friendly gardening journey, the last thing you want to do is spray chemicals on your home-grown food.

Luckily, one content creator shared a DIY plant spray that she loves to use to keep away aphids and other pests.

The scoop

TikToker Alondra (@alondrasjourney) posted a video demonstrating her favorite hack for keeping bugs away from her garden naturally.

"I made a little spray for our garden. It's recommended to [apply] it early in the morning or late at night, before the sun is shining bright. [Spray it] on top of it and underneath because that's where the insects tend to be," she narrated over her video.

The recipe she shared is one gallon of water, three tablespoons of baking soda, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, and one teaspoon of dish soap. Then, she took a portion of the mixture and added it to a smaller spray bottle before spraying all of her plants.

How it's helping

This TikTok creator is offering sage advice for her followers on how to keep a garden free of chemicals and additives. When chemicals are added to plants, they not only end up in our food but also in our soil and waterways, potentially affecting local fauna.

This recipe is also very cost-effective, as the mixture will cost only a few cents in its complete formula, whereas commercial pesticide sprays cost around $12 to $15 per bottle.

Grocery store produce is rarely grown locally, and many items are shipped internationally. When gardeners grow their own food, it significantly improves the taste of the produce they consume, as they reduce their food miles from thousands to a few feet.

Food production already uses up half of Earth's habitable land, and our food systems — everything from how we grow, produce, ship, consume, and discard — are the source of one-third of human-caused pollution, according to Carbon Brief.

When gardeners have tips like this DIY spray, it helps them succeed, reduce their carbon footprint, and improve their overall mental and physical health. Gardening is known to enhance the quality of life and diet, as gardeners spend more time outside and incorporate more fiber into their diet.

What everyone's saying

Comments responding to Alondra's post were overwhelmingly supportive and grateful.

"Gonna have to try this one cause my strawberries keep getting [eaten]," one user commented.

"Okay, I need to make that spray," another supporter wrote.

