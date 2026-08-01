Redditors shared what services they stopped paying for, and the DIY swaps are saving people hundreds

"Mine was the cabin air filter in my car. Stupid easy."

Some of the easiest ways to save money could be right in front of you — in your car, in your kitchen, or even in a pot on your balcony.

On Reddit, users shared everyday tasks they stopped paying someone else to do after realizing they could do it themselves and save significantly.

What happened?

Users in a popular Reddit discussion were invited to share services or chores they stopped paying for once they realized the work was simple enough to tackle on their own. The thread soon filled with useful and practical saving tips.

As an example, the original poster pointed to a simple piece of car upkeep, writing, "Mine was the cabin air filter in my car. Stupid easy. Literally a 90-second job."

Replies included everything from garden tips to appliance fixes and basic home maintenance.

One commenter said, "Replacing the capacitor in our A/C unit. $20 part online and easy to replace, hundreds of YT videos explaining how to do it. HVAC company wanted $400 to do the same job. Crazy."

Others highlighted ways to grow food at home from items already bought at the store. One commenter shared a tasty hack; regrowing basil from a supermarket plant "has yielded 5x the original amount already."

Another Redditor highlighted a fun way to eliminate some of the costs of your daily morning coffee.

"Cold brew coffee!" they said. "All you need is a good quality coarse ground coffee, a jug of water and a way to strain it (I use cheesecloth). I saved a few plastic cups and straws from coffee shops to reuse with my home cold brew and it genuinely tricks my brain into thinking I got a fancy coffee."

Why does it matter?

Small DIY tasks can add up to major savings, especially when they replace recurring service fees or repeated grocery purchases.

Spending $20 instead of $400 on a repair can meaningfully ease pressure on a household budget.

Several commenters noted that online tutorials have made many repairs more accessible, helping people avoid long waits for service appointments.

As one commenter put it, "It's easier to just diagnose and fix the bad component without shelling out hundreds for someone to tell me they can overcharge me in three weeks when they have an opening."

Repairing appliances instead of replacing them can keep bulky items out of landfills, while growing crops like herbs, peppers, or potatoes can stretch grocery spending and reduce packaging waste at the same time.

For many people in the thread, the point was not extreme penny-pinching but discovering that ordinary jobs they had been outsourcing were easier than expected.

What can I do?

Commenters pointed to low-risk, beginner-friendly projects, such as car air filters, herb regrowing, and basic garden work. Those kinds of tasks typically require minimal tools and offer a quick payoff.

Suggestions for cutting food costs included moving potted herbs inside when the weather cools, separating crowded supermarket plants into smaller pots, and paying close attention to watering.

One commenter said, "Growing our own herbs, green onions and peppers has saved us so much money."

For repairs, commenters suggested looking up a model number and checking for a manual or tutorial before calling for service. However, anything involving electricity, gas, or HVAC systems should be left to a professional unless proper safety steps can be followed with confidence.

The thread focused on routine expenses that may turn out to be simple DIY jobs.

"If it has a control board, it has a diagnostic," one commenter wrote. "YouTube has, like, a zillion videos on stuff like control board diagnostic codes."

Another summed up the payoff of cultivating a home garden in just a few words: "Fresh herbs all summer!"

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