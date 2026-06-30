DIY installer's $35,000 six-zone mini-split ignites debate over ROI, resilience, and redundancy

A DIY installer's polished six-zone heat pump setup is drawing admiration — and plenty of calculator-based skepticism — on Reddit.

What happened?

The price became one of the biggest talking points in this Reddit post, where a homeowner shared a Mitsubishi hyper-heat mini-split system with six zones, 4 tons of capacity, and a single outdoor condenser. In the comments, the DIY installer said the job was a solo effort that took five days and totaled $35,000.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Plenty of users complimented the tidy-looking work, but the conversation quickly shifted to cost. After one commenter asked, "What did it end up costing?" the original poster answered, "35k," and another user replied, "Wow! That is a great price."

Several commenters said they had seen much steeper prices for comparable equipment, with estimates in their markets ranging from $40,000 to $65,000.

Why does it matter?

The thread focused on one of the biggest sticking points in home electrification: Heat pumps can provide efficient heating and cooling, but sticker shock still scares off many potential buyers.

Systems like this one can improve comfort by letting homeowners control temperatures room by room, and for homes relying on electric resistance heat or older cooling equipment, they can also cut energy use and lower monthly utility bills. The downside, however, is that the payback period can stretch out when upfront costs climb into the tens of thousands.

The debate also went beyond monthly savings.

Some commenters said a high-efficiency zoned setup could improve comfort during brownouts and potentially boost home value, while skeptics pointed to maintenance concerns, such as refrigerant leaks. Some also questioned the choice to run all six indoor heads from a single outdoor unit, arguing that two condensers could provide more backup if something goes wrong.

For homeowners shopping around, tools can make a difference. EnergySage can help connect you with trusted installers through its free tools, while Merino offers lower-cost, single-room ultra-efficient HVAC systems. Pairing solar panels with efficient electric appliances can also drive utility costs lower over time.

What are people saying?

Many commenters were impressed with the setup.

"Hopefully it works better than mine," one person wrote, "I've had a slew of issues (apparently uncommon). Your install looks incredible though!"

Another added, "Super clean looking. Great work!"

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