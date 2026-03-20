New England homeowner shares experience after installing DIY ultra-efficient HVAC: 'Unbelievable'

"It's a great unit that's been in basically continuous operation for almost 7 years with zero issues."

New England is known for its frigid winters, which can quickly send utility costs soaring. Some homeowners are opting for highly efficient heat pumps to combat rising energy costs.

However, some people incorrectly believe that heat pumps do not perform well in cold-weather states. One homeowner put this theory to the test with a DIY heat pump installation in their New England home and shared their full experience on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The homeowner decided to add a 24k Gree Sapphire heat pump to their garage, which would help to heat and cool their home, in addition to their in-laws' apartment above the main residence. While the original poster explained that they needed to do a decent amount of research before the project and that the actual upgrade was "a bit of a task," they were thrilled with the result.

After a full winter since installation, the original poster found their new heat pump "puts out unbelievable heat throughout" while using very little electricity.

If you're interested in slashing your energy bills with an ultra-efficient HVAC like the original poster, check out TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi for more information and to connect with vetted installers.

This DIY-er's experience is common. Modern heat pumps are often extraordinarily efficient, and unlike heat pumps of the past, they are quite capable of heating homes even in cold states.

Commenters were quick to back up what the original poster was stating, with one saying they've had a heat pump "since 2019 in New England. It's a great unit that's been in basically continuous operation for almost 7 years with zero issues."

Others were complimentary of the original poster's DIY work, including saying that it "looks like a pro install."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

While the original poster was able to complete a DIY install, it's not realistic for many homeowners to do this on their own. If you need some tips and tools to get started on upgrading your home's HVAC, TCD has you covered.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

For homeowners or renters interested in leasing HVAC systems to slash their energy bills, consider Palmetto's HVAC leasing program. The company offers $0-down leases that start as low as $99/month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Don't forget to install the free Palmetto Home app, which offers up to $5,000 in rewards for upgrading your home's appliances.

Running efficient HVAC appliances with power from solar panels can drive your utility costs even lower. Check out TCD's partner EnergySage to find the best installer for your home and save up to $10,000 on panels.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.