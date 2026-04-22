Homeowner installs DIY heat pumps in 3 weeks — says the savings were worth it

"The key is good prep, having the right tools, and understanding basic electrical safety."

Switching from an outdated furnace or electric resistance heater to a modern heat pump is quickly becoming a popular method for homeowners to save on energy bills.

One homeowner recently took to Reddit to share a few helpful morsels of advice after taking a DIY approach to their new mini split heat pump HVAC system.

The original poster had the DIY Heat Pumps subreddit buzzing after sharing an image of three Costway Mini Splits outside their home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I recently installed three mini split units myself," the OP explained. "It wasn't exactly 'easy,' but it was totally doable with some preparation."





According to the OP, the entire project, from initial research to final installation, took about three weeks. The homeowner said they spent time upfront making sure they had the right tools for the job and brought in a professional to handle the wiring because "dealing with household voltage and safety is not something to take lightly."

Those looking for a more efficient HVAC upgrade without the hassle of installing it all themselves might check out Palmetto. Palmetto offers $0-down heating and cooling leases that can shave down energy bills by 50%.

Heat pumps function a little differently from traditional furnaces. Instead of generating heat via fossil fuels, heat pumps move heat in and out of a home using refrigerants and compression, and they can be reversed to function highly efficiently in the summer or winter.

According to this homeowner, a DIY approach for their heat pumps worked well for their situation.

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"DIY can actually be quite manageable," the OP explained. "The key is good prep, having the right tools, and understanding basic electrical safety."

A few commenters were impressed with the OP's handiwork:

"Looks super clean. Nice job!" one wrote.

"That's super clean — good job!" another added. "I also installed a Della unit and love it!"

However, if installing your own HVAC system doesn't sound appealing, an HVAC lease can be an easier way to get the savings from a heat pump upgrade without the steep upfront installation costs.

A Palmetto HVAC lease can start as low as $99 a month and includes 12 years of free maintenance.

Homeowners looking to save even more on energy costs can pair their energy-efficient HVAC with solar panels. The solar experts at EnergySage can help find the best solar panel system and installer for each home and budget. Prospective customers can even save up to $10,000 on installation costs by consulting EnergySage's free tools.

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