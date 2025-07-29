Man shares clever camping hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Love this'

If you're gearing up for a camping trip, chances are you've added fire starters to your supply list. But here's a tip that could save you money and keep some common household waste out of the trash.

In a YouTube video, homesteader Collin Guernsey (@HarvestHomesteaders) revealed a clever DIY fire starter that repurposes three items nearly every home already has — all for free.

This quick, mess-free hack not only saves you the $5 to $40 you might spend on store-bought fire starters, but also helps reduce waste in a way that's good for your wallet and the planet.

The scoop

In the video titled "DIY Fire Starters with Toilet Paper Rolls, Lint, and Candles," Guernsey shows how to turn simple household scraps into powerful fire-starting tools.

"Instead of having to pay five or ten bucks for a pack — or even up to 40 for a big pack — instead you can do three different things that you have in your house," the host says.

Here's what you'll need: an empty toilet paper roll, dryer lint, and a used candle (unscented is ideal, but any will do, so long as it is a kind of wax).

The process is simple: Stuff a toilet paper roll halfway with dryer lint. Then melt some candle wax and pour it over the lint. Add another layer of lint on top, pour more wax, and let it dry. Once hardened, your DIY fire starter is ready to light and toss under some kindling.

How it's helping

First and foremost, this hack saves money. If you camp regularly or enjoy backyard bonfires, you could easily spend upwards of $100 a year on store-bought fire starters. This method costs nothing and takes just minutes to make — a win for both budget-conscious campers and busy families.

Environmentally, the benefits are just as strong. By reusing materials that would otherwise head to the landfill — like toilet paper rolls, candle stubs, and dryer lint — this DIY trick helps reduce unnecessary household waste.

That means fewer items end up in landfills and less risk of trash entering our waterways and oceans. By repurposing items in your house instead of throwing them, you can take a small step toward sustainability every day.

What everyone's saying

The response online was overwhelmingly positive.

Commenters called the hack "nifty," praising it for both its simplicity and usefulness.

Another user wrote, "Love this! Thank you!"

Others chimed in with their own hacks — using egg cartons, shredded paper, or pine needles for even more eco-friendly options.

It's proof that with a little creativity, even household scraps can spark something great — especially when you're trying to keep camping costs low and your impact on the planet even lower.

