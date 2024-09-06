EV owner met with warnings after considering dangerous DIY charging setup to comply with landlord's policy: 'I wouldn't touch that'

A prime example of how restrictive landlord or HOA policies can hinder the transition to greener, more sustainable living.

A Reddit thread recently sparked a heated debate among electric vehicle enthusiasts after a user shared their DIY charging setup that had other users warning them to steer clear.

The original poster explained that they were considering using a heavy-duty cable to charge their EV from an indoor socket since their landlord would not allow them to install a proper EV charging station. They were thinking about running an extension cord out a window and leaving it there overnight, a setup that raised more than a few eyebrows.

One commenter summed up the sentiment with a blunt warning: "I wouldn't touch that with someone else's 10-foot pole.

Other Redditors chimed in with serious concerns about the safety of the proposed setup. Users highlighted the dangers of overloading circuits, potential fire hazards, and the risks of using improper extension cords for high-power EV charging.

"99.99999% of smart plugs will fry themselves under continuous load of a car charger," said a commenter.

As the adoption of EVs continues to rise, so does the need for proper charging infrastructure — something that isn't always available, especially for those living in rented accommodations.

The renter's predicament is a prime example of how restrictive landlord or HOA policies can hinder the transition to greener, more sustainable living.

In this case, the lack of available charging options could lead to unsafe DIY solutions that put both the renter and their property at risk. This also highlights a broader issue where landlords are preventing renters from making eco-friendly updates to their homes, from solar panel installations to native plant gardening.

While some commenters suggested the original poster look for safer alternatives, such as using a nearby RV park's charging station or working with an electrician to ensure a safer setup, the conversation also opened the door to discussing the need for broader systemic change.

Homeowners can work with their HOA to change the bylaws to make sure sustainable choices are possible and supported — and prevent potentially dangerous alternatives.

