Gardener reveals incredible tip for reusing old takeout containers: 'Definitely going to try it'

Slugs and snails may be tiny, but they can quickly wreak havoc in your garden, especially if you're growing leafy greens. One day, they're harmlessly sliming around; the next, your lettuce is nothing but stems. Luckily, there's an easy and affordable trick to stop them — no pesticides required.

The scoop

Ashley, a gardener for the Eden Brothers (@edenbrothers), shared a video on TikTok of a low-effort solution to keep these pests away: a DIY beer trap.

To make one, simply bury a shallow container, such as an empty takeout box, so that its rim is level with the soil. Then, pour in some beer — any cheap kind will do. The scent of the beer attracts the slugs, luring them into the container, where they get stuck and drown.

Ashley put this method to the test and showed off her results the next morning, sharing a container full of trapped snails. "This could have done a lot of damage," she said.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit? Protecting your homegrown produce without expensive or synthetic pesticides. Snails and slugs can decimate a garden overnight, so this simple trick helps save you hard work, time, and money.

"This is a great trick for greens and even brassica plants," Ashley explained.

Beyond that, gardening has plenty of other benefits — it saves money on groceries, homegrown veggies taste better, and spending time in the garden is great for your mental and physical health. Plus, sustainable gardening methods help the environment by reducing reliance on harmful pesticides and keeping greens chemical-free.

What everyone's saying

This hack sparked plenty of reactions in the comments. One gardener was eager to give it a go, saying, "Definitely going to try it this year." Another found a humorous silver lining, writing, "Finally a use for all the crappy beer people give me!"

However, not everyone was convinced it's a perfect solution. "I don't think that's going to work with the hundreds of slugs I have to deal with. I mean hundreds — the damage is so great they are killing everything," one commenter pointed out.

Ashley responded with a suggestion to "try adding some leaves or citrus peels in your garden so they can eat those instead of your plants."

And for those wondering what to do with the trapped snails, one user creatively said, "And then you bury the snails for fertilizer."

This simple, chemical-free trick could be just what your garden needs to thrive.

