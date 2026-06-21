After divorce, she turned a beige bachelor pad into a 'magical menagerie' with 'buy nothing' finds

"They say it takes a village, but in New York it's a neighborhood."

A small Upper West Side rental in New York City is in the spotlight, with one mom's colorful decorations and design choices receiving major kudos.

The divorced mom of three daughters has turned her two-bedroom apartment into a joyful, color-packed home. But the newsworthy part of the story is that she did it largely with free finds from curbsides, neighbors, and "buy nothing" groups.

What happened?

After Marcelline moved into the roughly 700-square-foot apartment seven years ago during her divorce, she said it initially felt like "a beige bachelor pad."

She recounted the unit's transformation to Apartment Therapy, saying that she has since remade the once-plain rental into "a magical menagerie" for her three daughters, layering in bright colors and whimsical details.

Because her budget was tight, she depended on DIY projects and secondhand finds. She said about 75% of what is now in the apartment came either from the curb or through her local "buy nothing" group, which Apartment Therapy described as a "hyper-local" way for neighbors to exchange items for free.

Those rescued pieces included everyday basics like lamps, rugs, and tables, along with more unusual finds, like a decorative wicker animal head.

Why does it matter?

As this clever mom has shown, creating a warm, expressive home does not have to mean spending heavily on new furniture and decor.

Free neighborhood exchanges and curbside pickups can stretch a tight budget while still delivering style.

That can be especially important after a major life change such as divorce, when finances may already be under added strain. Turning to secondhand items can help people furnish a home quickly without taking on extra financial pressure.

Reusing furniture, storage, and decor also helps keep usable goods out of landfills, reduces demand for brand-new products, and can leave more money in people's pockets.

What can I do?

Neighborhood reuse networks can be a smart place to start when decorating or furnishing a space on a budget. "Buy nothing" groups, local giveaway pages, and curb alerts can help people find everyday items such as lamps, rugs, shelving, and tables at no cost.

But free listings can disappear quickly. Marcelline noted that when someone tags her in a curb alert, she will "drop everything."

"They say it takes a village, but in New York it's a neighborhood," she said.

On a decorating journey, it can help to begin with the functional pieces you need most. Then, spend time adding personality through decor, baskets, and frames, most of which can often be found secondhand. DIY updates can also make mismatched free items feel more cohesive.

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