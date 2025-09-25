Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video after transforming ugly ditch on property: 'I always wanted to fix it'

"This is probably one of my favorite projects to date."

When nature takes its course, features of the earth can either become awe-inspiringly beautiful or, in the case of TikToker NICOLE's (@compass.acres) ditch, an eyesore.

What the TikToker referred to as "the most beloved ditch on the internet" was once a muddy mess, and NICOLE, without damaging the integrity of the natural world, transformed it into something lovely.

"This ditch was such an eyesore, and I always wanted to fix it," she said. "But I thought I was going to have to pay to have a backhoe come in and clean it up."

Instead, the woman got to work. She began to dig out the ditch.

NICOLE, with the help of her father, moved stones and manipulated clay to make the water move as she wanted. She built walls on the sides with stone and, once she had water flowing, landscaped with perennials to create an alluring little stream.

"This is probably one of my favorite projects to date," the TikToker said. "I love how moving one rock snowballed into this whole project."

Perennials, as explained by Garden Design, are pollinator-friendly flowering plants that return year after year. Once established, the plants require minimal watering, and some species can thrive without further care.

Plants like these, as well as other native, wild plants, attract wildlife. TikToker NICOLE, though, will attract even more with her water feature.

Garden for Wildlife says backyard water features can be a crucial resource for many animal species. Mammals, birds, and amphibians can use them to drink, breed, and bathe. Serving the wild animals we share our planet with is pivotal in a time when biodiversity is under threat.

When consumers give back to nature, providing shelter, food, and a drinking source to plants, animals, insects, and fungi, they are rewarded with sustenance for life.

A balanced ecosystem ensures all forms of life survive, which is why many homeowners opt for a natural lawn over manicured turf. Buffalo grass and clover, for example, are easy-to-maintain money savers that attract the pollinators that keep food in our mouths.

Other TikTok users were taken aback by NICOLE's stream and commented their praises.

"The water looks so clean," one person said. "Beautiful work!"

Another commented, "Awesome. Hard work but the results are worth it."

