Cracked glass straw leaves drinker wondering where the missing shard went — and whether it is time to switch for good

Even the most eco-friendly option still has to work in everyday life.

An online discussion about reusable straws took off after a Reddit user said a cracked glass straw left a tiny shard unaccounted for, raising fears it may have been swallowed.

The post quickly turned into a larger conversation about whether glass straws are worth the risk at all — and what the best low-waste alternative might be.

What happened?

Writing in Reddit's r/sustainability forum, the poster said the damage was enough to make them question whether glass straws are practical in the first place.

"I'm not sure how or where the tiny shard of glass from the broken straw went and part of me is so scared that I might've swallowed it, but then again if I had, I probably wouldn't still be here lol," they wrote. "But still, should I perhaps switch to pasta straws? I don't like metal ones because they're difficult to know if they're clean or not."

Replies soon moved beyond the broken straw itself and into a broader argument over what matters most in a reusable straw, including how sturdy, easy to clean, comfortable, and accessible it is.

Why does it matter?

For people trying to cut back on single-use plastic, reusable straws can seem like a simple swap. The Reddit thread shows how quickly that calculation can shift when safety and convenience enter the picture.

Glass may feel cleaner or more neutral than some alternatives, but once it cracks, the downside becomes obvious.

Not everyone agrees that the answer is to skip straws altogether.

For some people, straws are not just a preference but a practical tool that makes drinking easier and reduces the risk of spills.

The thread also underscored how sustainability choices are rarely one-size-fits-all.

The poster suggested pasta straws as one possible switch, while commenters highlighted metal straws fitted with silicone covers and compostable sugarcane versions meant to feel more like plastic.

Even the most eco-friendly option still has to work in everyday life.

What are people saying?

The responses largely broke into two camps: people who saw the incident as a reason to skip straws, and people who recommended other reusable or low-waste options.

"We just don't use straws at all. I've never understood the need. Why not just drink from the rim of the cup?" one person wrote.

Another quickly pushed back with an accessibility reminder: "Someone with a tremor or other fine motor control difficulties may not be able to hold a cup to their lips steadily enough to drink without spilling."

Others offered alternatives.

"I bought little silicone bite covers for my metal straws … no metal touches my teeth, easy to wash," one commenter said.

Another added, "We switched to compostable sugarcane straws. Close to plastic feel, never get soggy, but break down in the backyard bin."

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