Kansas neighbors say brown tap water has dragged on for months as bottled water piles up

Families may hesitate to drink it, cook with it, or bathe their children in it.

Residents on Dover Drive in Salina, Kansas, say months of discolored tap water have forced them into an exhausting routine of buying bottled water and accepting donations.

Now, as donated cases continue to pile up, neighbors are demanding answers about why access to a basic household necessity has become such a prolonged struggle.

What's happening?

In Salina, community support has been growing for Dover Drive households that say they have spent months dealing with discolored tap water.

KWCH reported that the Cozy Inn has become a drop-off point for bottled water as residents try to help families cope with water they say they are not comfortable using on a day-to-day basis.

A recent meeting was what showed Andrea Windholz, one of the people helping run the water drive, how severe the issue had become.

"I just learned about it when they had the meeting and was like, 'Wow, I didn't realize it was that bad,'" Windholz said, per KWCH.

Those donations followed an appeal to the Salina City Commission, where neighbors asked for a permanent fix and help with the costs they say the situation has caused.

According to Salina City Commissioner Doug Rempp, some commissioners recognize that the city shares responsibility.

"When somebody shows you a glass, and it looks like they went to the nearest puddle and filled up that jar, how could you be anything but embarrassed?"

Why does it matter?

Clean, dependable water is one of the most basic services a city is expected to provide.

When residents feel forced to rely on bottled water for months, the burden falls directly on household budgets and daily routines.

Families may hesitate to drink it, cook with it, or bathe their children in it.

Bottled water may serve as a short-term lifeline, but extended dependence on single-use plastic is no substitute for a functioning public water system.

In Rempp's view, the deeper problem is the age of the infrastructure: "The pipes are old, the pipes are cast iron, the pipes have been in place for perhaps over a hundred years."

What's being done?

So far, the most immediate response has come from neighbors.

Bottled water donations at the Cozy Inn are helping affected households, while residents continue to press city officials for action.

Neighbors have said they want a long-term repair and help with the extra costs the issue has created.

Investment in safe, reliable water systems protects households, neighborhoods, and the environment.

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