Homeowners fight back after HOA issues baffling fines: 'Now is just not the time'

"They were getting fines for things that really right now shouldn't matter."

The Diablo Grande community in Stanislaus County, California, has taken steps to recall its HOA board as it continues to fine residents for trivial violations in the midst of a water crisis.

Homeowners have no idea if they will have running water in January, but they are receiving fines for brown lawns and other minor violations, setting tensions high, according to CBS News.

Debra Antigua, head of the Diablo Grande Action Committee, told the local news station: "Several community members have come to me… and notified me that they were getting fines for things that really right now shouldn't matter. Their lawns are yellowing. Their paint trim is getting a little dry. Now is just not the time."

A homeowner in the community, Lori Lawson, said it's hard to maintain grass while staying under the tiered water allotment.

"My water bill this month was $543," she said. "If you go over the allotment, it jumps even higher. People are trying to conserve, and then they're fined for brown grass."

Residents felt dismissed by the board in a recent meeting and decided to deliver a recall petition, which the board claims would require 51% of property owners' support.





HOAs across the country have been known to make homeowners' lives more difficult than not when it comes to essential utilities. These oversights, whether intentional or not, can be costly with devastating effects on quality of life and, in some cases, put their well-being at risk.

Particularly when it comes to eco-friendly home upgrades like installing solar panels and heat pumps, there are environmental consequences when HOAs stall progress, including wasted resources, increased pollution, and negative impacts on plants, wildlife, and the local ecosystems they inhabit.

Modernizing your home is good for your bank account and the world around you. Don't let any obstacles deter you — especially an HOA. There are ways to work in tandem with your HOA to create eco-positive changes. TCD's HOA guide is a great resource to give you an idea of where to start and who to reach out to.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



