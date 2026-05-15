Home cooks say a flat platter and bed of lettuce beats buying a single-use deviled egg tray

If you only make deviled eggs once in a while, buying a dedicated tray can feel like paying for another awkward kitchen item to store, wash, and rarely use. But home cooks on Reddit say there are multiple easy workarounds.

The tips came up in the r/Anticonsumption forum after one poster asked for a DIY solution before making about 50 deviled eggs for a friendship picnic.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their goal was to avoid buying something they'd barely use. They shared: "I'll be making maybe 50 deviled eggs for [a] friendship picnic. But I don't really want to buy an egg tray/container that I'll probably use once every two years."

One commenter suggested a simple solution in tandem with using a normal, everyday plate: "I finely chop lettuce to put on the plate and the eggs nest nicely without moving."

"Like a nest for the eggs. Great idea," another user said in response.

This particular suggestion turns an ordinary platter, sheet pan, or large plate into a stand-in deviled egg tray.

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A few commenters also offered backup ideas. Some suggested checking thrift stores or local Buy Nothing groups for secondhand deviled egg plates. Others recommended recyclable aluminum pans, including a restaurant-style trick: Freeze a little water in one pan, then nest the serving pan on top to help keep the eggs cold for a picnic or potluck. If you go that route, it's worth checking your local recycling rules.

The biggest upside is straightforward — it saves money and cabinet space.

Using a platter you already own brings that cost close to zero, especially if the "nest" underneath is just lettuce or herbs you were already planning to buy for the meal.

It can also make party prep easier. Instead of tracking down a niche serving dish, you can work with whatever large plate, tray, or pan is already in your kitchen. And if you need to transport the eggs, the aluminum-pan trick offers a practical way to keep them chilled without investing in another dedicated container.

From an environmental perspective, the hack also helps reduce demand for single-purpose kitchenware that often gets bought for one event and then sits unused for years. Repurposing items you already own, or buying secondhand if you truly need something, is one of the simplest ways to cut unnecessary consumption.

Commenters were overwhelmingly on board, with many saying that the simplest solution — sticking with a normal plate — was also the smartest one.

"I've also gotten them with just a bit of the filling piped on the plate to keep the eggs stuck in place!" said one user.

"This is the smartest idea I've ever heard," another responded.

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