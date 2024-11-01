Homeowner met with warnings after sharing concerning property renovation plans: 'Do not...'

"You need to hire a landscape designer and not one that works for landscaping business."

Newly constructed homes often have various landscaping challenges, such as poor soil quality, uneven slopes, and initial vegetation growth.

One homeowner in the desert of northern Utah asked r/landscaping followers how to best approach the unfinished yard that came with their new house.

Their first question was about the need to grade the yard or at least scrape up the weeds and rocks to prepare it for seed and concrete pads.

They also wondered, "Does weed barrier need to go underneath my entire yard, or do I skip it entirely?"

Some of the homeowner's proposed yard plans are problematic because they go against nature and would create numerous health and environmental issues.

Grading a yard can be beneficial for drainage, erosion control, weed control, and safety.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

However, landscaping fabric is ineffective in controlling weeds and leaves microplastics behind in the soil as it degrades. This material negatively affects soil health and prevents water absorption and sunlight exposure for plant growth.

A better approach is to grow a natural lawn that doesn't require extensive irrigation systems, fertilizers, pesticides, or plastic. Adding native flowers that attract pollinators and trees for shade around your home are also great ways to support your health and the planet.

Landscaping enthusiasts weighed in on the original poster's ideas and offered suggestions for improvement.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Do not put a weed barrier on your whole lawn!" one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "Weed barriers are really only used for mulch and rock beds. A lot of people recommend never even using it for a mulch bed and instead use cardboard."

Another Redditor recommended, "Topsoil then clover mix."

"No grass," someone else warned. "You are in the high desert. Not even Bermuda will last there. You need to hire a landscape designer and not one that works for landscaping business."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.