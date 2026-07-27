Denver launches $1,500 heat pump rebate, plus free energy advising

"We know the decision to switch to a heat pump can feel like a big one."

Denver-area homeowners and businesses now have a new opportunity to lower the cost of replacing outdated heating and cooling equipment.

Through a new regional initiative, property owners can get both a $1,500 rebate for a qualifying heat pump and access to free energy advising, a pairing intended to make efficient HVAC upgrades easier to navigate.

What's happening?

According to ColoradoBiz, the Denver Regional Council of Governments has rolled out Power Ahead Colorado, a metro-area program that combines rebates with advising for property owners.

In addition to free phone and email guidance for homeowners and businesses considering electrification projects, the program provides a $1,500 rebate for an Energy Star-certified cold-climate heat pump when a certified Power Ahead Colorado installer completes the job.

The program is expected to put $40 million toward energy efficiency improvements across the region over the next four years. Xcel Energy also said the new rebate could stack with utility incentives, potentially cutting upfront costs even further.

Heat pumps are far more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and a single unit can handle both heating and cooling. That can lead to lower monthly utility bills over time, especially when buyers combine rebates with long-term energy savings; for people comparing options, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can be a useful place to start.

For those who do not need a whole-home upgrade, Merino offers another option.

Why does it matter?

Heating and cooling make up some of the biggest energy expenses in many homes. If residents are able to combine the $1,500 regional incentive with utility rebates, the total savings could be even more meaningful when an aging furnace or air conditioner needs to be replaced.

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Replacing separate heating and cooling systems with one efficient unit also adds convenience, simplifying maintenance while helping cut wasted energy.

In the Denver area, cold-climate heat pumps are especially relevant because they are designed to perform in lower temperatures. The technology may be a more practical option for households that have been hesitant in the past, while the free advising could help people avoid costly guesswork before making a decision.

Businesses could benefit as well. Lower operating costs can add up over time, particularly for smaller properties trying to manage tight budgets while updating older equipment.

What's being done?

Power Ahead Colorado is designed to tackle both the upfront price barrier and the uncertainty that can come with an upgrade. The rebate lowers the initial cost, while the free advising gives property owners a place to ask about equipment, timing, and how to pair the offer with other available incentives.

That kind of guidance can be especially helpful for anyone planning a broader home energy overhaul. Homeowners interested in slashing their energy bills further with solar can also use EnergySage, which offers a free solar quotes comparison tool. The average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations with EnergySage's help.

For readers in the Denver region, one practical next step may be to check whether their current heating and cooling system is nearing the end of its life and review available rebates before replacing it. Comparing models and installers through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace and confirming whether utility incentives can be added may help maximize savings.

"We know the decision to switch to a heat pump can feel like a big one," Mac Prather, Power Ahead Colorado rebates and incentives manager, said.

"By lowering the upfront cost of a heat pump and by offering free energy advising, we want to make this decision as easy as possible for homeowners and businesses with aging heating and cooling systems."

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